Though the Vikings released Gaskin on Friday, Kevin Seifert of ESPN.com indicates that the transaction was a procedural move and the running back is expected to return to the team.

Per Seifert, Gaskin is expected to resurface on Minnesota's practice squad and then subsequently is in line to be promoted back to the team's active roster. For now though, Alexander Mattison and Ty Chandler are the only running backs on the Vikings' 53-man roster, though DeWayne McBride is currently on the practice squad.