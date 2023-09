Gaskin was released by the Vikings on Tuesday.

Gaskin was previously let go by Minnesota on Sept. 8, but he returned to the team the following day, signing with their practice squad. The Washington product ultimately joined the 53-man roster Sept. 12, but he only appeared in their Week 2 game against the Eagles on special teams. It's unclear if a similar procedural move will be done here again for Gaskins, or if his time with the team is truly over for now.