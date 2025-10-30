The Seahawks signed Gaskin to their practice squad Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Gaskin spent training camp with Baltimore before being let go just before the beginning of the season. He then signed with Seattle's practice squad before being released Wednesday. However, it didn't take long for Gaskin to reunite with the Seahawks, and he's now back with the organization. Velus Jones, who had been signed to the practice squad Wednesday and initially took Gaskin's slot on the squad, was cut Thursday to make room for Gaskin to return.