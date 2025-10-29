Gaskin was cut from the Seahawks' practice squad Wednesday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

The Washington product joined the Seahawks' practice squad in early October but was never elevated to the active roster. His last in-game NFL action came with the Vikings in 2024, rushing three times for minus-1 yards while accumulating 60 kick-return yards over just 31 total snaps (25 on special teams, six on offense). In a corresponding move, the Seahawks signed Velus Jones to their practice squad Wednesday.