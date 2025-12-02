The Seahawks waived Gaskin on Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

Gaskin was signed to the active roster from the practice squad last Saturday and obtained his first carries of the 2025 campaign, rushing three times for six yards in Sunday's 26-0 win over the Vikings. The running back was signed due to George Holani's (hamstring) presence on injured reserve, and his waiving likely has to do with the Seahawks' signing of Cam Akers. If Gaskin clears waivers, we may find him back on the team's practice squad later this week.