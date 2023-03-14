The Panthers are not offering Hartsfield a restricted free agent tender ahead of the start of the new league year Wednesday, Anthony Rizzuti of USA Today reports.

Hartsfield has spent the duration of his three-year NFL career in Carolina, since joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Ole Miss back in 2020. Across those three seasons with the Panthers, Hartsfield has accumulated a total of 18 combined tackles, one sack, one forced fumble and seven pass breakups in 41 games.