The Vikings released Wright on Monday.
Minnesota traded for Wright last August in a deal with Dallas for Andrew Booth. Wright ended up playing in just one game for the Vikings, logging 15 snaps on special teams and none on defense. He played more on special teams than on defense during his three years with the Cowboys as well and would likely be asked to accept a similar role if he lands with another organization.
