The Alabama product suffered an ankle injury late in the season that did not cost him any game action, but it did prevent him from participating at the Senior Bowl and testing at the Crimson Tide's pro day. The medical recheck in Indianapolis was a positive development for Harris as it revealed no concerns. Harris, who ran for 1,466 yards and 26 touchdowns in 13 games as a senior, projects to be one of the first two running backs off the board in the draft and could be a Top 20 selection overall.