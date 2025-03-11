Najee Harris and Javonte Williams have new homes, and a couple of other free agent running backs are on the move. Fantasy managers should benefit from some of the deals that were announced Monday.

We'll start with Harris, who improved his Fantasy value by agreeing to a one-year deal with the Chargers for up to $9.25 million. This was one of the best landing spots for any running back since J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are free agents, and Harris can now be the featured back in Los Angeles.

The Chargers can still select a running back in the upcoming NFL Draft, which could change Harris' Fantasy value. But if it's not someone with an early-round pick then Harris should be considered a No. 2 Fantasy option worth drafting as early as Round 5 in the majority of leagues.

During his time with the Steelers, Harris hasn't been explosive, but he's been consistent with four years in a row of at least 1,000 rushing yards and six touchdowns. He's also averaged at least 12.0 PPR points per game in three of four seasons, and he has three years on his resume with at least 36 receptions.

Dobbins led the Chargers last season with 195 carries for 905 yards and nine touchdowns and 32 catches for 153 yards on 38 targets in 13 games. Edwards added another 101 carries for 365 yards and four touchdowns and three catches for 6 yards on five targets.

Dobbins averaged 14.8 PPR points per game for the Chargers, and hopefully Harris can fill that role. The nice thing about Harris is he has never missed a game and only has three fumbles in his career.

He's going to play behind a solid offensive line, and Jim Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman want to run the ball. This is a great destination for Harris, and he might be in line for his best season since his rookie campaign in 2021 when he averaged 17.7 PPR points per game.

Williams going to Dallas on a one year deal for $3 million is also an upgrade for his Fantasy value -- if he gets the chance to start. But the Cowboys will likely add another running back in the NFL Draft or potentially bring back Rico Dowdle, who is also a free agent.

If Williams is No. 1 on the depth chart then he'll be a low-end No. 2 running back in the majority of leagues worth drafting in Round 7 at the earliest. Williams struggled to regain his pre-ACL tear form prior to getting hurt in 2022. He averaged 11.2 PPR points per game in 2023 and 9.7 PPR points in 2024 while playing for the Broncos.

But Williams, who turns 25 in April, did average 12.1 PPR points per game as a rookie in 2021, and hopefully he can regain that form with the Cowboys. And the nice thing that Sean Payton did for Williams in Denver was highlight his receiving skills with 52 catches for 346 yards on 70 targets last season, and Williams could end up playing on passing downs in Dallas if another running back of prominence is added.

Two other signings of note so far are Elijah Mitchell to the Chiefs (one-year, $3.5 million) and Samaje Perine to the Bengals (two years, $3.8 million). I like both of these moves, especially Mitchell to Kansas City.

Mitchell missed his entire 2024 campaign with San Francisco after undergoing hamstring surgery last August, and he's struggled to stay healthy during his tenure with the 49ers. But he's had some standout games when given increased touches, including his rookie season in 2021 when he averaged 15.0 PPR points per game.

Kareem Hunt is a free agent, and Mitchell could be the No. 2 running back for the Chiefs behind Isiah Pacheco. Last season, Pacheco missed nine games with a broken leg suffered in Week 2, and he struggled upon his return in Week 13 through the playoffs.

Pacheco is still expected to be the starter, but we'll see if another running back is added in Kansas City for competition. However, if this is the only running back of note added for the Chiefs then that's great news for Pacheco, who is worth drafting in Round 5, while Mitchell should be selected with a late-round pick as the handcuff.

In Cincinnati, Perine will compete with Zack Moss to be the No. 2 running back behind Chase Brown, but Perine could be the third-down back for the Bengals even if he's not the direct backup. Perine did little with the Chiefs in 2024 with 20 carries for 92 yards and a touchdown and 28 catches for 322 yards and a touchdown on 35 targets.

He spent three years in Cincinnati from 2020-22, and his best season was 2022 when he averaged 8.9 PPR points per game. At 29, he's not going to make much of a Fantasy impact unless Brown were to miss any extended action.

Hopefully, no other running back of significance is added for the Bengals, which is great news for Brown. He had a breakout season in 2024 when he averaged 15.9 PPR points per game, and Brown is worth drafting in Round 2 in the majority of leagues.