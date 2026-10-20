The Giants will release Harris on Tuesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

With head coach John Harbaugh electing to dramatically reduce lead back Cam Skattebo's playing time after he had fumbled four times through the first five games, Harris was awarded his first start of the season in the Giants' 34-27 loss to the Saints. Harris still ranked far behind fellow backs Devin Singletary (31 snaps) and Tyrone Tracy (29 snaps) in playing time in Week 6, taking the field for just 11 plays while gaining two yards on four carries. The poor showing on the ground was a familiar refrain for the 28-year-old, who will now hit the open market after struggling to show much burst in his return from the season-ending Achilles tear he sustained last September. Over five appearances with New York, Harris gained just 99 yards on 31 carries (3.2 YPC) and was a non-factor in the passing game (one catch for five yards).