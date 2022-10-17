The Colts cut Griffin-Stewart from the practice squad Tuesday.

Griffin-Stewart joined up with Indianapolis' practice squad in mid-September after failing to carve out a spot on Cleveland's active roster this preseason. The 25-year-old has not played since the 2021 season when he appeared on three offensive snaps in one game for the Chiefs. In a corresponding move, the Colts added fellow tight end Jalen Wydermyer to the practice squad Tuesday.

