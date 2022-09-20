Indianapolis signed Griffin-Stewart to the practice squad Tuesday, Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Griffin-Stewart played two games with the Chiefs last season, and he will now get a chance to work on his development with the Colts. He's still looking to record his first NFL reception.
