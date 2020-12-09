site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nakia Griffin-Stewart: Let go by Giants
RotoWire Staff
Griffin-Stewart was cut from the Giants' practice squad Tuesday, Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News reports.
The 24-year-old joined New York's practice squad a couple weeks ago but will now be in search of a new team. Griffin-Stewart has also spent time with the Packers and Vikings this season.
