The Chiefs waived Griffin-Stewart on Thursday, Matt Derrick of ChiefsDigest.com reports.
Griffin-Stewart signed a reserve/future deal with Kansas City following the conclusion of the 2021 campaign, but he's been let go after the draft process. The second-year tight end out of Pittsburgh made one appearance last year and played three offensive snaps.
