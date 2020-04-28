Napolean Maxwell: Signs with Chicago
Maxwell signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports.
The undrafted free agent found a home in Chicago, at least for the time being. Maxwell piled together 675 rushing yards despite starting just six times for FIU last season, but he did finish with a team-high nine touchdowns in his redshirt senior campaign.
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
4/28 Fantasy Football Today Podcast
The FFT crew unveils their updated running back rankings. Debates include Miles Sanders vs....
-
Which rookie WRs can get 100 targets?
This year's rookie class offers a slew of talented receivers capable of making an impact right...
-
Biggest question for every AFC team
Who is the Broncos' WR1? How soon will Jonathan Taylor lead the Colts backfield? Ben Gretch...
-
Rookie-only dynasty mock draft
Here's how the rookie talent falls for now in our first post-NFL Draft dynasty mock.
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Losers
Every Draft has winners and losers. Chris Towers has the guys things didn't work out great...
-
NFL Draft Fantasy Winners
The 2020 NFL Draft is in the books, and here are the players who benefit the most for Fantasy.