The Chargers waived Jones on Monday.

The Chargers jettisoned both Jones and running back Jaret Patterson on Monday to make room on the 53-man roster after Omario Hamption (ankle) and Hassan Haskins (hamstring) were both activated from injured reserve. Jones was a healthy scratch in Weeks 11 and 13, and in eight regular-season games for the Chargers he accumulated 10 tackles (six solo) and one pass defense. Assuming he clears waivers, Jones could opt to stay in Los Angeles as a member of the practice squad or look to join a team in need of depth on the defensive line.