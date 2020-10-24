Becker was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, the Bills' official site reports.

t's important to note Becker has not necessarily tested positive for the virus, but because he's been deemed to have been in close contact with fellow tight end Dawson Knox -- who tested positive for COVID-19 -- Becker has been placed on the list due to league protocol. With Knox already ruled out for the game and tight end Lee Smith additionally placed on the list, Becker was probably looking at a callup for Sunday's game against the Jets, but because he's also on the list the Bills will have to make due with whatever they can piece together. Right now, Tyler Kroft is the only tight end set for action against New York.