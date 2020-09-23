site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nate Becker: Back on practice squad
RotoWire Staff
The Bills re-signed Becker to the practice squad on Wednesday.
Becker spent the 2019 campaign on Buffalo's practice squad, and he'll now continue to progress in his development with the team. The second-year pro is still vying for a chance to make his NFL debut.
