Becker signed with the Bills' practice squad Thursday.

The Bills cut Becker during roster cutdowns and he now resurfaces on the practice squad. The undrafted rookie out of Miami (Ohio) will work to develop as a special-teams asset with the chance of being called up to the 53-man roster if needed.

