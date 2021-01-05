site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: nate-becker-sent-to-practice-squad | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Nate Becker: Sent to practice squad
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Becker reverted back to Buffalo's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Becker was on the field for a total of 34 snaps in Week 17, with 30 coming on offense and four on special teams. This marked his lone action of the 2020 regular season.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for a Guaranteed $5,000 or Start a Customizable Pool
Our Latest Stories
Jamey Eisenberg
• 6 min read
Chris Towers
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read
Heath Cummings
• 1 min read