The Chiefs signed Carter to the practice squad Tuesday.

Carter was in the mix for the Falcons' RB3 role, but Atlanta ended up keeping only two healthy running backs -- Bijan Robinson and Brian Robinson -- on the 53-man roster, with Trey Sermon (undisclosed) on season-ending injured reserve. Carter will get a new opportunity with the Chiefs and would be a candidate for elevation to the team's active roster if one of Kenneth Walker (ankle), Emmett Johnson or Brashard Smith were to miss time.Carter appeared in seven regular-season games for the Falcons last year, logging nine carries for 60 yards while also contributing on special teams.