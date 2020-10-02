site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nate Hairston: Done in New York
RotoWire Staff
The Jets cut Hairston prior to Thursday's 37-28 loss to the Broncos, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Hairston was cut to make room for Javelin Guidry on the active roster. The 26-year-old cornerback will look to catch on as a depth option elsewhere in the league.
