Hairston (undisclosed) was moved to the Cardinals' practice squad injured list Wednesday, Donnie Druin of SI.com reports.
Hairston had been elevated from the practice squad for each of Arizona's previous two contests, logging three defensive snaps and 17 special-teams snaps against Denver in Week 15 and playing all 17 of his snaps on special teams in Week 16. The nature of Hairston's issue is unclear, though he was seen heading to the locker room with an apparent injury during Arizona's Christmas Day loss to Tampa Bay.
