Nate Hairston: Released by Denver
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
The Broncos released Hairston on Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hairston appeared in five total games between the Broncos and Jets last season. He's now free to search for a depth role elsewhere in the league.
