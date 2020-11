Hall is a candidate to be added to the active roster for Week 9 against Jacksonville, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The Texans have been hit by COVID-19 among the linebacking corps and will miss three linebackers, including Jacob Martin, Dylan Cole and Whitney Mercilus, a linebacker that often lines up as an edge rusher. With Kyle Emanuel (concussion) ruled out, Houston will likely reach down to its practice squad for Hall and Emmanuel Ellerbee.