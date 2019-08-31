Hall was waived by the Cowboys on Friday, Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Hall originally latched onto the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent out of Northwestern. The 23-year-old will now have to find another opportunity elsewhere.

