Harvey (knee) was waived with a failed physical designation by the Giants on Wednesday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

The 23-year-old suffered a serious knee injury in May 2019 and missed the entirety of the season, and it appears he's not fully recovered from the injury. Harvey went undrafted out of East Carolina last year and will look to latch on elsewhere once healthy in hopes of making his NFL debut in 2020.

