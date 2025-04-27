McCollum is slated to sign with the Giants as an undrafted free agent, Art Stapleton of NorthJersey.com reports.

McCollum leveraged a strong Georgia Tech career to earn a spot at North Carolina where he posted 68 receptions for 743 yards and a touchdown over two seasons. He also worked as the team's primary kick returner in 2024. The 5-foot-8, 184-pound receiver ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at his pro day, and while it'll be difficult to get on the field on offense, McCollum could find a role as a returner in the NFL.