The Cardinals waived McCollum on Monday, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.

McCollum caught on with the Cardinals in early August after being let go by the Seahawks in June. He didn't see a target over the Cardinals' first two exhibition games but saw more opportunities in Saturday's preseason finale against the Raiders, finishing with two catches on as many targets for 17 yards. McCollum will have the chance to sign with a team if he clears waivers, and he could remain in Arizona to be a part of the team's practice squad.