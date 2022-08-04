site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nate Meadors: Cut by Cleveland
RotoWire Staff
Aug 3, 2022
8:58 pm ET
Meadors was let go by the Browns on Wednesday.
Meadors was a victim of the team's need to add a wide receiver due to several injuries that have cropped up early in camp. His roster spot was taken by Daylen Baldwin, an undrafted free agent out of Michigan.
