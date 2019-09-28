Play

The Vikings waived Meadors on Saturday, Chris Tomasson of the St. Paul Pioneer Press reports.

With Mike Hughes (knee) good to go and Mackensie Alexander (elbow) trending up, cornerback depth wasn't needed as much as wideout depth anymore. Meadors' roster spot was filled by Davion Davis.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories