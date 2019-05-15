Orchard worked out for the Dolphins and is expected to sign with the team in the coming days, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Orchard spent last season with two teams (Buffalo and Kansas City), playing four games and recording four tackles (three solo). The deal isn't official yet, but the 26-year-old will likely get a chance with his fifth team after coming into the league as a second-round pick of the Browns in 2015 and having a brief stint with Seattle earlier in the offseason.