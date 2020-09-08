site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nate Orchard: Joins practice squad
RotoWire Staff
Washington signed Orchard to the practice squad after having cut him, Kyle Stackpole of the team's official site reports.
Orchard appeared in five games with Washington in 2019, so if the team's linebacker corps needs added depth this season he'll be a strong candidate to be promoted.
