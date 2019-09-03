Miami released Orchard on Tuesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Orchard originally signed with the Dolphins in mid-May. The 26-year-old veteran has seen regular-season action with three teams over his four-year career. Orchard now will have to find another squad for 2019 after signing contracts with and being released by both the Seahawks and Dolphins in the offseason.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week