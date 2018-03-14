Nate Solder: Headed to Giants
Solder agreed to terms Wednesday with the Giants on a four-year, $62 million contract, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per Matt Lombardo of NJ.com, Solder's deal contains nearly $35 million guaranteed.
The new deal makes Solder, who was widely regarded as the top available tackle in free agency, as the NFL's highest-paid lineman. He'll replace Erik Flowers as the Giants' starting left tackle, which represents good news for quarterback Eli Manning and the Giants offense as a whole. Solder allowed six sacks and 19 quarterback hits while starting all 16 regular-season contests for the Patriots in 2017.
