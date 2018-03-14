Nate Solder: Headed to New York
Solder is slated to sign with the Giants, NJ.com reports.
Per Adam Schefter of ESPN, the 29-year-old's deal is a four-year $60 million contract. Solder profiles as the top offensive tackle in free agency, with the move representing very good news for QB Eli Manning and the Giants' offense as a whole. Meanwhile, the Patriots now have a hole to fill in their offensive line, in the wake of the departure of their starting left tackle.
