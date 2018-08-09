Nate Theaker: Receives injury settlement, released

The Patriots released Theaker (undisclosed) on Thursday with an injury settlement, Doug Kyed of NESN.com reports.

Theaker reverted to injured reserve after suffering an injury in camp, but the team has cut its ties with the reserve guard Thursday by agreeing to a settlement. He's now a free agent and will be allowed to sign with another team when healthy.

