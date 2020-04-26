Play

Nate Wieting: Joining Browns

Wieting is in line to sign with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent, Scott Dochterman of The Athletic reports.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound tight end played a minimal role in the passing game for Iowa, catching 10 passes for 117 yards during the 2019 season. Wieting will likely need to make more of an impact in camp to have a chance at making the 53-man roster.

Our Latest Stories