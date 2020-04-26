Nathan Cottrell: Heads to Jacksonville

Cottrell is expected to sign with the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent, Terez A. Paylor of Yahoo Sports reports.

Cottrell rushed 46 times for 362 yards and four touchdowns as a junior at Georgia Tech, but he only had two carries and three receptions during his final collegiate season. The 23-year-old played a heavy role on special teams, and that figures to be his best path toward an NFL roster.