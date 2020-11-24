site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Nathan Cottrell: Sent to practice squad
Cottrell reverted back to Jacksonville's practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
Cottrell was active on special teams in Week 11, playing on 25 snaps and recording a tackle on punt coverage. He's logged 44 special teams snaps in two contests this season.
