The Bills waived Peterman on Monday.

Peterman was horrendous in eight spot appearances during his two-year tenure in Buffalo, posting a completion percentage of 52.3, interception rate of 9.2 percent and three touchdowns on 130 career passes. With the impressive showing from Matt Barkley on Sunday against the Jets and the expected return to health of Josh Allen (elbow) in Week 12 following a bye week, Peterman was on precarious footing. The Bills made the logical move with their 53-man roster, even if it meant admitting defeat with the development of the 2017 fifth-round pick.

