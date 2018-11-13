Nathan Peterman: Cut loose by Buffalo
The Bills waived Peterman on Monday.
Peterman was horrendous in eight spot appearances during his two-year tenure in Buffalo, posting a completion percentage of 52.3, interception rate of 9.2 percent and three touchdowns on 130 career passes. With the impressive showing from Matt Barkley on Sunday against the Jets and the expected return to health of Josh Allen (elbow) in Week 12 following a bye week, Peterman was on precarious footing. The Bills made the logical move with their 53-man roster, even if it meant admitting defeat with the development of the 2017 fifth-round pick.
More News
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Benched in favor of Matt Barkley•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Potential starting assignment up in the air•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Not expected to make another start•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Three more interceptions in blowout loss•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Confirmed for Week 9 start•
-
Bills' Nathan Peterman: Starting chance remains•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top Fantasy Football waiver wire targets
Pat Fitzmaurice is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country
-
Believe it: Bench Brady? Buy Davis?
The Titans shocked the Patriots on Sunday; is it time for Fantasy owners to move on from Tom...
-
Week 10 reactions, early waivers
Dave Richard catches you up on everything you need to know from Sunday's games, with an eye...
-
Contrarian DFS Plays
Mitchell Trubisky and Mike Davis lead contrarian plays for Week 10.
-
LIVE: Week 10 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 10
-
Week 10 Injury Updates
Catch up on the latest from a busy injury report Sunday morning as you get ready to set your...