Nathan Peterman: Joining Oakland practice squad
Peterman is joining the Oakland practice squad, not the 53-man roster, Matt Schneidman of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
Given his career totals of three touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 130 pass attempts, the Raiders probably don't need to worry about another team poaching Peterman off their practice squad. Jon Gruden was a huge fan of the Pitt product ahead of the 2017 draft, and the Raiders coach now gets a closer look to see if there's anything to salvage. This move comes with no real risk for the Raiders, but it's also hard to find any shred of upside, considering Peterman is substandard in terms of both physical tools and poise.
