Nathan Peterman: Works out with Detroit
Peterman recently held a workout with the Lions, a source told Field Yates of ESPN.
It was Peterman's first audition with another team since the Bills cut him loose Monday following a disastrous season-and-a-half-long run with the organization. Though Peterman possesses an ideal frame (6-foot-2, 225 pounds) for a quarterback and is just 24 years old, the tape he's put out thus far in his brief career suggests he's not a capable NFL backup or a developmental prospect worth keeping on a 53-man roster. If he finds a new home somewhere this season, it will most likely be as a member of the practice squad.
