The Patriots plan to waive Rourke, Mike Reiss of ESPN.com reports.

Given that the Patriots took two quarterbacks (Drake Maye and Joe Milton) in last month's NFL draft and also roster Jacoby Brissett and Bailey Zappe, it's not surprising that the team elected to part ways with Rourke. The 25-year-old has yet to appear in an NFL regular season game, but Rourke did draw 11 starts over two campaigns (2021 and 2022) with the CFL's BC Lions.