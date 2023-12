Rourke was waived by the Jaguars on Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Rourke signed to Jacksonville's active roster prior to the Week 14 matchup with the Browns in order to serve as an emergency option under center behind Trevor Lawrence (ankle) and C.J. Beathard. Assuming he clears waivers, the signal caller will presumably land back with the team's practice squad.