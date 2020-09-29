site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Natrell Jamerson: Lifted from COVID list
RotoWire Staff
The Panthers activated Jamerson from the practice squad COVID-19 list Tuesday, Myles Simmons of the Panthers' official site reports.
Jamerson passed the necessary protocols and can return to team activities. The Wisconsin product could be bumped up to the active roster if injuries pop up.
