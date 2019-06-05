NaVorro Bowman: Officially retires
Bowman officially announced his retirement Monday.
Bowman returned to San Francisco headquarters to let his retirement plans known. He spent nearly eight seasons there before being waived and finishing the 2017 campaign with the Raiders. The 31-year-old was named All-Pro four times and helped lead a stellar 49ers defense to three straight NFC Championship Games. A scary knee injury in the 2013 playoffs cost him the entire 2014 season. He will end his career with 877 tackles, 16.5 sacks, five interceptions, nine forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries and one touchdown.
