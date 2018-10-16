NaVorro Bowman: Working with Cleveland
Bowman scheduled a workout Tuesday with the Browns, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After splitting time between the 49ers and Raiders in 2017 and accruing 70 stops and 1.5 sacks across 15 games, Bowman hit the free agency in March but hasn't drawn many nibbles, despite being one of the more accomplished linebackers on the open market. Bowman's contract expectations and troubling injury history -- he missed the entire 2014 campaign with a torn ACL and MCL in his left knee and was limited to four appearances in 2016 after tearing an Achilles' tendon -- have probably contributed to his limited suitors, but the fact that he's working out for a team suggests he could soon find a landing spot. The Browns could benefit from another experienced body in their linebacker ranks with Joe Schobert (hamstring) and James Burgess (hamstring) both likely to sit out Week 7 against the Buccaneers.
