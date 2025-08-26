Nay'Quan Wright: Fails to make 53-man squad
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Colts waived Wright on Tuesday, Amanda Foster of the team's official site reports.
Wright signed with the Colts on Aug. 8 to replace the injured Salvon Ahmed (knee). Wright played in Indianapolis' preseason finale against Cincinnati on Saturday, finishing with six carries for 27 yards. The South Florida product will likely clear waivers, at which point he'll look to sign with a team's practice squad as a depth running back.