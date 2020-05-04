Jones (knee) has been waived by the Seahawks with a failed physical designation, Curtis Crabtree of Sports Radio 950 KJR Seattle reports.

Jones was selected by Seattle in the third round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He had a promising rookie campaign, as he recorded two sacks, an interception and a fumble recovery across 11 games. However, injuries ultimately derailed his last two seasons. The 25-year-old apparently has not recovered from the knee injury that landed him on injured reserve last year.